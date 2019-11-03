Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Grandchester drug lab raid, 011119
Crime

WATCH: Toowoomba police raid a meth lab

3rd Nov 2019 9:27 AM | Updated: 9:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE charged three people after executing a search warrant at a property in Grandchester on Friday.

Around 10.30am, Gatton CIB, Laidley officers and Toowoomba Tactical Crime Squad executed a search warrant and allegedly located a clandestine laboratory on the property which included 527 boxes of pseudoephedrine tablets.

Police further allege stolen motorbikes, a stolen caravan and a large quantity of suspected stolen property were located at the site, believed to be linked to several break and enter offences.

The search resulted in locating 26 grams of cannabis, 10 grams of amphetamine, 16 grams of heroin, 1.5 grams of cocaine.

A 35-year-old woman from Rosewood, a 56-year-old woman from Laidley and a 50-year-old man from Grandchester were charged with a total of 39 charges.

Investigations are ongoing.

More Stories

break and enter crime editors picks gatton police heroin ice meth toowoomba crime toowoomba police
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How to pick a Melbourne Cup winner

        How to pick a Melbourne Cup winner

        Horses The racing experts at Ladbrokes have analysed every horse in the field and given us their thoughts on the leading contenders.

        Pure determination and no men: The secrets to a long life

        premium_icon Pure determination and no men: The secrets to a long life

        People and Places Bowen resident Jean Dray shares her tips for a long and happy life as she blows out...

        Kids as young as 8 are sexting — here’s why

        premium_icon Kids as young as 8 are sexting — here’s why

        Parenting Survey reveals why Aussie children are sexting