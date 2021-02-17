Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Tradies' van explodes into flames
News

WATCH: Tradies’ lucky escape as van explodes

by Elise Williams
17th Feb 2021 9:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two tradies have been forced to flee from their van as it went up in flames near a major Logan shopping centre this morning.

The blaze took hold of the van at about 7.40am on Mungaree Drive in Shailer Park, just a few hundred metres from the Logan Hyperdome.

Two tradies were lucky to escape from their burning van.
Two tradies were lucky to escape from their burning van.

It's understood the van was carrying chemicals and fuel when it quickly caught alight.

According to reports, there were a number of small explosions before firefighters were able to get the fire under control just after 8am, while the blaze was finally extinguished at 8.10am.

The Queensland Police Service and two firefighting crews remain on scene.

There are no reports of injury.

Originally published as WATCH: Tradies' lucky escape as van explodes

editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What Collinsville wants: Residents’ wish lists for future

        Premium Content What Collinsville wants: Residents’ wish lists for future

        News A consultation project has uncovered the top priorities for town residents, while also revealing they feel unfairly treated.

        Urannah to deliver $2 return for every $1 spent: proponent

        Premium Content Urannah to deliver $2 return for every $1 spent: proponent

        News ‘The sums have been done, numbers have been crunched and ultimately the DBC shows...

        Tragic reason jailed Bowen mum spiralled into drug addiction

        Premium Content Tragic reason jailed Bowen mum spiralled into drug addiction

        Crime A magistrate told the woman she was a clear example of how drugs could ruin lives.

        GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        Premium Content GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        News Your support for local journalism is vital in our community