McDonald’s worker body-slams customer

The customer did not stand a chance. Picture: bxbyness/Instagram.

SHOCKING footage has emerged of a McDonald's worker brutally attacking a customer.

The clip, posted on Instagram by user bxbyness on Wednesday night, was filmed in Las Vegas.

It starts off with the customer hurling a milkshake over the counter towards the employee.

She then strikes the worker with a metal tray. BAD MOVE.

The McDonald’s worker throws the customer into a booth. Picture: bxbyness/Instagram.

The McDonald's staffer doesn't hold back. She punches the female customer repeatedly and tosses her around like a rag doll.

At one point she holds her down against the countertop and in another move she throws her into a booth.

Another McDonald's worker intervenes to stop the brawl. Picture: bxbyness/Instagram.

Another staffer tries to stop the fight but also gets hit. That employee then hits the customer as she struggles to keep her top on.

There is a moment of calm when the staff stop and walk away.

At one point the customer considers fighting back but is pushed away.

Perhaps it’s time you walked away lady. Picture: bxbyness/Instagram.

Marie Dayag, the customer that captured the footage, said the fight started over a free soda.

"So this happened at McDonald's … the lady asked for a water cup and supervisor shut down the soda machine because she wasn't letting her get a free soda," Dayag said in a post on Facebook.

A spokesperson for McDonald's said the company is investigating the incident.

"We do not condone the behaviour depicted in this video," the spokesperson told TMZ.