Water dumped on Stanthorpe bushfire
News

WATCH: Water dumped on raging fire at Stanthorpe

6th Sep 2019 8:27 PM
Subscriber only

FOOTAGE has been captured of water being dumped on a large, ferocious bushfire burning at Stanthorpe, that's now quickly moving towards Applethorpe.

Bec Patti captured the video this evening, which showed a chopper flying over the blaze and dropping water to douse the flames.

Vegetation fires were reported in two locations on the Southern Downs this afternoon, with crews called to Amiens Rd and Bapaume Rd in Amiens at 2.35pm.

The severity of the blaze quickly escalated, as within a couple of hours Stanthorpe residents were being urged to seek shelter to survive.

A 'leave now' warning is active for residents at Applethorpe, as the fire is reportedly burning near Texas Rd and the New England Highway.

It is reportedly travelling in a north-easterly direction towards the New England Highway between Caves Rd, Spiller Lane, Old Caves Rd and Mayfair Lane.

Warwick Daily News

