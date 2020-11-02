WATCH: Water-bombing chopper helps douse Airlie fire

UPDATE 3.15PM: A water-bombing helicopter has been called to the scene of a vegetation fire in Airlie Beach.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said seven fire crews were now on scene battling the blaze near Mount Whitsunday Dve and Hermitage Dve.

The fire is not currently threatening any buildings but police are preventing drivers from entering Mount Whitsunday Dve from Hermitage Dve.

Smoke can be seen billowing up from bushland behind Mount Whitsunday Dve, behind Club Wyndham.

A vegetation fire has broken out on Mount Whitsunday Rd, Airlie Beach.

The spokeswoman said the extent of the fire was not yet known and crews would likely remain on scene for the rest of the day.

QFES has warned smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area and are encouraging motorists to take care when driving near the scene.

Four fire crews are battling a vegetation fire on Mount Whitsunday Dve. Picture: Elyse Wurm

INITIAL: Four crews are on scene at a vegetation fire near Port of Airlie.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said crews were working to contain a vegetation fire which broke out on Mount Whitsunday Rd about noon.

A water-bombing helicopter is helping fight a fire on Mount Whitsunday Rd, Airlie Beach.

According to the Rural Fire Service, another four crews are en route to the scene.

The RFS has warned that smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

Residents are being advised to close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if they suffer from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.