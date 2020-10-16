WATCH: Woman trapped in truck for more than two hours

EMERGENCY services worked for more than two hours to free a woman trapped in a concrete truck at Mount Coolon this week.

Paramedics were called to an Adani worksite just after 1pm Tuesday to reports of a concrete truck rollover.

A 50-year-old woman was trapped in the truck for more than two hours as Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews worked to free her from the wreckage.

The RACQ CQ helicopter was also tasked to the scene of a concrete truck rollover in what turned out to be a five-and-a-half hour mission. Picture: RACQ CQ Rescue

The RACQ CQ helicopter was also tasked to the scene in what turned out to be a five-and-a-half hour mission.

The helicopter arrived at 2.30pm with a doctor and critical care paramedic on board.

While QFES and doctors helped the woman, the helicopter was relocated and refuelled at a nearby rail corridor camp.

More stories

10 acts in 10 hours at new Whitsunday mini festival

Brains behind new restaurant are no strangers to hospitality

Three teens arrested in Bowen face burglary charges

When the woman was finally freed, an ambulance transferred her to the helicopter before she was flown to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition with leg and rib injuries.

She arrived at the hospital at 6pm Tuesday, about five hours after the rollover.

A Queensland Health spokesman said the woman was released from Mackay Base Hospital on Thursday morning.