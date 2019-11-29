Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GENTLE GIANTS: Red Cat Adventures took a video of the whale sharks.
GENTLE GIANTS: Red Cat Adventures took a video of the whale sharks.
News

WATCH: Years since gentle giants were sighted in Whitsundays

by Deborah Friend
30th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHALE shark sightings have been sending people into a frenzy, as these gentle giants of the sea frolic and "play" in the Coral Sea.

Whale sharks are the largest fish in the ocean but they are harmless, docile creatures that filter-feed on tiny plankton.

They also sieve squid, krill and small fish.

Red Cat Adventures owner Asher Telford rang the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority (GBRMPA) to ask about guidelines with these creatures, following the experience.

"They were very excited when we told them we had been swimming with the whale sharks," he said.

 

WINNERS: Red Cat Adventures was awarded gold in both the adventure tourism and major tour and transport operators categories at the Queensland Tourism Awards.
WINNERS: Red Cat Adventures was awarded gold in both the adventure tourism and major tour and transport operators categories at the Queensland Tourism Awards. Shane Batham

Assistant director of reef stewardship at GBRMPA, Fiona Merida, said whale sharks had been sighted in the Whitsundays before, around the same time of year.

"We tend to see them in the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park every year, at about this time," she said.

"But in the Whitsundays, the last time we had sightings of whale sharks was about nine years ago and again about five years ago, but the sightings are exactly the same period of time, almost to the day."

Ms Merida, who is a marine biologist, said the sightings aligned with the annual coral spawning, when tiny eggs and sperm were released by the coral into the water.

"The time of year that we have seen whale sharks aligns with when the mass coral spawning occurs, and we have just had that happen," she said.

"There's a lot of stuff in the water at that time - the egg bundles from the coral bring the plankton, and the whale sharks eat the plankton, and also the spawn on the surface of the water."

Coral spawning is an important part of the regeneration of the reef and the synchronicity occurs according to very specific lunar cycles, to ensure the male and female eggs can meet.

This year's spawning happened on the weekend of November 16 and 17.

great barrier reef marine life off beat red cat adventures whale shark
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wear your ugliest christmas sweaters, carols are on the way

        premium_icon Wear your ugliest christmas sweaters, carols are on the way

        News “Last year we went through more than 500 sausages if that’s an indication of the turnout"

        Three Whitsundays centres unite to help bushfire victims

        Three Whitsundays centres unite to help bushfire victims

        News Fancy dress party to be held to raise funds.

        Get strumming, three day festival to bring 100 uke players

        premium_icon Get strumming, three day festival to bring 100 uke players

        Music Don't be surprised when 100 ukelele players arrive.