WATER AWARE: How much are you using?

LEAKS: Small things like a leaky tap, or a running toilet can use quite a bit of water over time, and the sooner a leak is located, the sooner it can be fixed. Griffith Thomas

WITH water bills due to hit letterboxes around the region soon, are you aware of what's considered to be 'normal' water usage?

Typical water usage ranges between 800-900 kilolitres a day, according to Whitsunday Regional Council rates co-ordinator, Patricia Jago.

Anything significantly higher than 900 kilolitres could be an indication that you have a leak.

As we head into the final week of water metre readings, and the new water tariff allocation about to roll out, it's a reminder for people to be aware of how much water they're consuming, so they can pick up on anything if their bill is unusually high.

"There might be a blind leak, which could be being absorbed into sandy soil,” Ms Jago said.

It's important people make sure their water metres are well looked after, and easy to access.

"Make sure your pets are tied up, and make sure vegetation is cleared away from the metre, so it's accessible,” Ms Jago said.

Ms Jago said there was a level 2 water restriction in place for Airlie Beach, Cannonvale and Proserpine, but no water restrictions in Bowen and Collinsville.

Restrictions include: