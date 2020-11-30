Water bomber called to fight blaze at Mount Jukes

Queensland Rural Fire Service crews as well as a Firebird are fighting a bushfire at Mount Jukes near Seaforth. Picture: Kevin Petith

UPDATE 1.15PM: NINE firefighting crews and a firebird helicopter crew are battling a bushfire at Mount Jukes.

The blaze is south of Gormleys Rd and west of Yakapari-Seaforth Rd.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said crews were called to the fire about 10.30am.

He said responders were made up of urban units from the Mackay and North Mackay fire stations as well as rural crews from areas including Habana and Ballbay.

A Firebird 417 has been called to help douse the fire.

The fire is posing no threat to property at this time but smoke may affect nearby residents.

EARLIER, 11.55AM: FIRE crews are on scene at a bushfire burning on inaccessible land at Mount Jukes.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services personnel are battling the blaze to the south of Gormleys Rd and west of Yakapari Seaforth Rd, after it began about 11.20am.

The fire is posing no threat to property at this time and firefighters are working to contain the blaze.

Smoke may affect nearby residents.

Residents should close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call triple-0 (000) immediately.

