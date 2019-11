A WATER bomber is working to put out a fire at Paul's Pocket near Proserpine.

The fire is burning on a hillside in an inaccessible area off Kurkowski Rd, about 20km south-west of Proserpine.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were first called to the fire at 7pm on Thursday.

A QFES spokesperson said fire crews were still monitoring the fire, with the water bomber bombing the area today.