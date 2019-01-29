Menu
Water bombing chopper crashes into dam in Victoria (stock image)
News

Water bombing chopper crashes

29th Jan 2019 5:27 AM

A WATER bombing helicopter has crashed into a dam while fighting bushfires in Victoria.

The chopper's crew, who are safe and being assessed by paramedics, was forced to swim to safety after the crash on Monday, according to emergency services.

The Aircrane aircraft had been fighting a fire when the crash occurred.

Ambulance Victoria authorities have been dispatched to the area to assess the crew members and the Australian Transport Safety Bureau and Worksafe Victoria have been notified.

"Over the past several days, the aircraft had been involved in fire suppression activities at the Thomson Catchment Complex fires," The State Control Centre said in a statement.

"The Aircrane was one of 10 aircraft working on the fire."

Victorian Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp said he was grateful the crew were safe.

