WATER CHARGES: Changes coming for Whitsunday residents

WHITSUNDAY residents are being urged to check their water usage with the introduction of a new option in how their water bill can now be charged.

Under the current old system, a two part tariff exists where by residents pay per kilolitre of their water usage, as well as an additional fixed fee.

Under the newly introduced allocation tariff, residents have the option of now opting to pay in advance for a set amount of water usage for the financial year, as well as the fixed fee on top.

If residents opt for the allocation tariff option, they would be able to use an amount of water of up to 700 kilolitres per financial year.

Residents who use this amount of water would save compared to the current user system, however excess usage would be high for those that exceed the 700kl.

Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox said that he was excited to be able to provide this option to the Whitsunday residents.

"One of my election promises was to bring the allocation tariff option back,” Mr Willcox said.

"We were able to do that, however a challenge of the allocation tariff system in Mount Isa meant that we had to err on the side of caution and not offer it again until it was signed off by the courts.”

"We're very happy to be able to offer this as an option to those that have been calling out for it to be reintroduced.”

Residents must decide whether to opt in to the new system or by Friday June 21, however Whitsunday Regional Council is urging residents to check their water usage before deciding which option to choose.

Mr Willcox said that the allocation tariff system works best for those with large water consumption, such as families and home gardeners.

"The allocation system isn't for everyone. If you're a single occupant, a small family or live in a townhouse or apartment, you're unlikely to ever need the amount provided to you,” Mr Willcox said.

"However those that have large families, or love their gardening and lawn care, this might be an option for them. It's important to check what your usage is before making the decision, as you might not need as much water as you think.”

If Whitsunday residents are unsure of their water usage, or their best billing option, they are encouraged to visit their closest WRC customer service centre, or contact WRC on 1300 972 753 for more information.