Water conditions are much better

HYDEAWAY BAY/DINGO BEACH

HOW nice has it been to seen the sun come out for more than five minutes and have the wind off at the same time.

It's been good to see anglers taking advantage of the calm water as well, with it being noticeable that there are boats zipping around everywhere.

David Jones with a lovely 61cm coral trout he caught on a n A-one Fishing Charters trip. Contributed

Up in the creeks there have been some nice mud crabs making their way into people's crab pots and there are reports coming in of some nice grunter being caught as well.

Fresh peeled prawns are a good bait to chase these tasty guys with, as are small soft plastics and vibes for any budding young fishos across the Whitsundays region.

GREAT TIMES: Damon and Noah Vidal Magill with a juvenile red emperor caught in the Molle Passage. Younger brother Damon was there to ensure the fish was released unharmed. Contributed

OUTSIDE OF THE CREEKS

ON THE shallow rock and rubble patches at the back of Edgecumbe Bay there has been a nice shallow water fingermark bit going on with some nice fish in that welcome 60-70cm bracket coming in out of less than three metres of water.

They have been hard to get a bit out of on any kind of bait, but small bright coloured soft plastics, worked in an erratic fashion, has been bringing them unstuck.

Coral trout have been on the bite this weekend, and John Flannery caught this one on an A-one Fishing Charter. Contributed

In Gloucester Pass and around the inner islands if you can locate any schools of garfish or herring there has been some fun to be had with the pelagics.

Multiple species of trevally and mackerel have been hanging around, and once found they have been willing to eat pretty much anything you throw at them.

There are still a few nice coral trout getting caught on the inshore grounds with the best fish biting right up in the shallow areas in less than five metres of water and right on the turn of the tide is when the better fish have been having a go.

Bruce Morgan caught this Golden Snapper on a recent A-one Fishing Charter. Contributed

With the water cooling as fast as it is, the Spanish mackerel can't be far off.

Hopefully next week, I will be able to give you guys a positive report of what's happening with those tasty speedsters.

Mick Underwood, Reel Addiction Sport Fishing Charters