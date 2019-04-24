Water main bursts in Airlie

A WATER main which burst last night has affected water supply to some parts of Airlie Beach.

On Tuesday, Whitsunday Water detected a leak in a Mazlin St water main that supplies Airlie Beach with most of its water.

Whitsunday Water chief operating officer Troy Pettiford said after assessing the water system, the location of the leak was determined with only the affected pipe valves turned off.

Initial plans were to monitor the leak until repairs could be undertaken outside peak water usage times but water pressure built in the 20-year-old pipe during the night.

Mr Pettiford said the leak began to cause havoc about midnight with water turned off at 2.30am this morning.

"Our initial plan was to nurse the leak through the night so repairs could be undertaken during a non-peak time," he said.

"Around midnight the leak got worse with the water eventually shut off a few hours later."

The southern end of Abell Point is among the main areas affected.

Mr Pettiford said low water pressure may be experienced in lower lying areas of Airlie Beach until repairs are completed with repair crews working on the leak since early this morning.

"Repair crews have been working on the water main this morning with repairs expected to be completed by 12pm to 1pm today," he said.