Water not yet running at Sea Star apartments

Margaret Shaw is yet to see water return at Sea Star Apartments.

WHILE everyone in the Whitsundays is doing it tough, spare a thought for those who are still waiting for running water.

Margaret Shaw from Sea Star Apartments is yet to secure water from a tap and she's been told it will stay that way until the Cannonvale reservoir reaches 80% water capacity.

While a few drips of water managed to emerge from her tap today there was no guaranteed time-line as to when water would return.

"We got a gurgle of water today but we have been told that we need 300 psi of pressure for it to run and we currently have 100 (psi)," she said.

"We have had our moments up here, we are taking a lot of water from the swimming pool which we have used for the toilet and have had to go to friends for showers."

Ms Shaw said she understood council staff were doing everything they could to resolve the problem.

A Whitsunday Regional Council spokesperson said the Sea Star apartments water supply issues was a "rare" case.

"All residents or businesses on council network have water supplied to their premises or buildings," the spokesperson said.

"In some rare cases where apartments are multi-storey, then there may be issues with the water pressure capabilities of their internal set-up which is creating individual issues supplying water."