30°
News

Water park to make big splash at BIG4

Inge Hansen | 24th Feb 2017 7:30 AM
SLIPPERY FUN: A girl enjoys the current water slide at BIG Adventure Whitsunday Resort.
SLIPPERY FUN: A girl enjoys the current water slide at BIG Adventure Whitsunday Resort. contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THERE'S more slippery- dippery fun coming to BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort and it's sure to bring plenty of laughs and thrills.

The resort is building one of Australia's largest resort water slide parks, offering 13 different slides that will take children on a whirlwind adventure.

BIG4 owner Greg McKinnon said he and his children had been visiting water parks for years and wanted to design a child's paradise in the Whitsundays.

"We've had great fun putting all the elements together,” he said.

"The slides come off 2m-high elevated platforms, which are linked by bridges, and range in length from 17-23.2m.

"We have themed the colours of the water slide park around the beautiful corals of the Great Barrier Reef.”

The park will be designed for young families, providing a variety of slides with different speeds, heights and lengths.

The area of the water park will be equivalent to an Olympic swimming pool and will also feature mini slides including a frog, an octopus, tipping bucket, water features for toddlers and a 300mm paddling pool.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  big 4 adventure whitsunday resort water slide whitsundays

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Water park to make big splash at BIG4

Water park to make big splash at BIG4

One of Australia's largest resort water slides is being built at Big 4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort.

One year ago

MWT front

Former mayor Jennifer Whitney was cleared by the CCC last year.

Dance fever is going to boom

SOCIAL: Quota International member Kerrie McCallum and youth worker/community development officer at PCYC, Cass Holezeccy outside Boom Nightclub.

The Social Mixer's Club dance will be bundles of fun

5

The Airlie Beach LagoonPhoto Lee Constable / Daily Mercury

There is no shortage of buzzing activities in the Whitsundays.

Local Partners

Water park to make big splash at BIG4

One of Australia's largest resort water slides is being built at Big 4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort.

Crikey! Why more crocs are heading south

Adam Britton of crocodile research and consulting organisation Big Gecko says the reptiles are on the move.

CROC MAP: Population boom and warmer waters drawing crocs south

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Messing with your head

MIND BLOWN: What could be weirder than the realisation that we have another completely separate brain and nervous system than the one originating in our heads?

Fascinating connection between your gut and your brain

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

Sir Elton will come to Mackay and Cairns in September.

Tickets to the concert go on sale on March 14

Former Family Matters stare accused of child abuse

DARIUS McCrary, who played Eddie Winslow on the ’90s sitcom Family Matters, has been accused of holding his infant daughter over a pot of boiling water.

Bindi Irwin's birthday tribute to her dad

Bindi Irwin

Bindi Irwin has paid tribute to her dad on his 55th birthday

Reality TV show gives Maryborough a boost

*WARNING EMBARGOED until 9.15pm Monday January 30* Sean Hollands and Susan Rawlings pictured after their wedding on the TV series Married At First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

Maryborough looks good on reality TV show.

Buderim dad rejects gay son's emotional plea for second time

LOVERS: Grant and Chris have been together for more than three years, and Chris' parents refuse to acknowledge their son's fiance.

Son’s emotional plea rejected again by unmoved father

What's on the big screen this week

Ewan McGregor and Jonny Lee Miller in a scene from the movie T2: Trainspotting.

This week's new releases offer plenty of variety for movie buffs.

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Hodges proud to be part of first channel dedicated to NRL

Justin Hodges is gearing up for his new gig on Fox League.

Footy star hopes to provide a voice for players on new NRL channel

Abell Point Marina Berth $75,000 + GST

Berth B22 Abell Point Marina, Airlie Beach 4802

Residential Land Berth your boat in the recently updated Abell Point Marina at a ... $75,000 + GST

Berth your boat in the recently updated Abell Point Marina at a very affordable price. With top class Marina facilities, restaurants, bars and car parking all...

One of the best sea views you will get for the price

135/4 Eshelby Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Unit 2 1 1 $229,000

With the market on the move, it's getting harder to find affordable and well located sea view units in Cannonvale for sale. However we have just listed this tidy...

Want a secure investment?

EC14/7 Great Northern Highway, Hamilton Island 4803

Unit 1 1 $330,000

With a net return of 6% plus for this apartment in the Cocos complex is better than any holiday let apartment on the island and it comes without the stress and...

Perfect entry into the Hamilton Island investment market!

EC13/7 Great Northern Highway, Hamilton Island 4803

Unit 1 1 $330,000

This property in the Cocos complex is an investment opportunity that should not be ignored - possible 6% plus net return after all overheads are paid. One bedroom...

SPACIOUS ACREAGE LIFESTYLE WITH HUGE SHED

39 Coakley Crt, Erakala 4740

House 4 2 14 $1,150,000

- Elevated 1 hectare property just 9km's from the Mackay City Centre - Spacious family home with 4 bedrooms, large office and 2 bathrooms - Spectacular kitchen and...

Outstanding Acreage

919 Eungella Dam Road, Crediton 4757

Rural 0 0 $350,000

An opportunity has presented to purchase this outstanding property situated approx. 9 klms from the Township of Eungella and approx. 85 klms west of...

Mount Jukes Hobby Farm

101 Andrew Fordyce Road, Mount Jukes 4740

Rural 5 2 5 $495,000

- Picturesque and Productive 10 acres - Two solid block dwellings built in 1982 - Private main house offers four bedrooms and one bathroom - Nearby flat boasts...

Happy Ever After Begins Here!

4 Skye Court, Beaconsfield 4740

House 3 2 2 $355,000

- Immaculately presented one owner home built in 1998 - Good layout with two separate living areas - Three bedrooms and two bathrooms - Spacious master bedroom...

A Refuge for Relaxation

21 Bucasia Esplanade, Bucasia 4750

House 3 2 5 $740,000

Charm and character rule in this amazing beachside home , offering an easy care coastal lifestyle ,the seamless connection between internal and external living...

1111 sq m Family Lifestyle......A Must See!!

23 Dapplewood Close, Andergrove 4740

House 4 2 2 $410,000

Beautifully presented, this four-bedroom residence on 1111 sq m was built in 1994 with a focus on space, functionality and entertainment. Additions in 1998 created...

$140k damage: landlord says property trashed, contaminated

He had what he calls "the tenants from hell"

Submarine, buses and 3000 tyres removed in $100K clean up

The list of things removed from this property is beyond astonishing

Why this $1m Maroochy unit is twice as good as the rest

BIG OPPORTUNITY: Unit 10BC Trafalgar Towers, Maroochydore, is for sale for $1.08 million.

"Double unit” for sale

Popular island resort sells to loaded international investor

OUR PICK: Chris Foey's colourful shot of one of Gladstone's great tourism hot spots, Heron Island.

International investor snaps up piece of Gladstone paradise.

Expert: Why renters, home buyers may struggle

Matusik Property Insights director Michael Matusik.

What's next for the city's housing market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!