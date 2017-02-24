Water park to make big splash at BIG4

THERE'S more slippery- dippery fun coming to BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort and it's sure to bring plenty of laughs and thrills.

The resort is building one of Australia's largest resort water slide parks, offering 13 different slides that will take children on a whirlwind adventure.

BIG4 owner Greg McKinnon said he and his children had been visiting water parks for years and wanted to design a child's paradise in the Whitsundays.

"We've had great fun putting all the elements together,” he said.

"The slides come off 2m-high elevated platforms, which are linked by bridges, and range in length from 17-23.2m.

"We have themed the colours of the water slide park around the beautiful corals of the Great Barrier Reef.”

The park will be designed for young families, providing a variety of slides with different speeds, heights and lengths.

The area of the water park will be equivalent to an Olympic swimming pool and will also feature mini slides including a frog, an octopus, tipping bucket, water features for toddlers and a 300mm paddling pool.