Water police on the hunt for sailing kayak

WHITSUNDAY Water Police are on the hunt for a sailing kayak lost from Whitsunday Island earlier this month.

It is reported a tourist from Rockhampton lost the kayak from Whitsunday Island after the boat drifted off on the high tide on August 12.

The five-metre white and yellow sailing kayak, (a Kaskazi Dorado model) with a two piece wing paddle was later sighted in Solway Passage.

A police search ensued but turned up nothing, a member of the public who reported the boat's location was not able to be identified or spoken to.

It is possible that a member of the public may have sighted and collected the kayak from the water and returned it to the mainland.

Anyone who has information linked to the current location of the kayak is encouraged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24-hours a day.