Water returns to parts of Airlie and Cannonvale

Whitsunday residents were out doing their laundry at a creek.

WATER is back on in parts of Airlie Beach and Cannonvale after four days of dry taps and toilet cisterns in the wake of Cyclone Debbie.

Residents have reported areas including Valley Drive, Galbraith Park, Links Drive, Eshelby Drive, Abell Road and Twin Court have received water.

Other parts of Cannonvale including Country Road plus Mandalay Road and streets in Jubilee Pocket are still awaiting water supply.

A number of water pump stations were damaged in the course of Cyclone Debbie's destruction and Whitsunday Regional Council announced crews were currently working on repairs, with generators ready as soon as they are complete.

Australian Army personnel were in Airlie Beach and Cannonvale today to provide water to people in need.

Residents are reminded that water will contain above normal levels of bacteria and will appear discoloured from the tap.

People are urged to continue relying on bottled water for drinking or boil tap water for a period of three minutes and allow to cool.

Until the water status is returned back to normal, it is currently suitable for non consumable purposes such as clothes washing, showering and toilet flushing.

Council is also working with Ergon Energy to return power to the region as soon as possible.

Ergon Energy's priorities include dealing with fallen power lines, supplying hospitals and medical centres and shopping centres before residential power is restored.

