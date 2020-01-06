Water safety reminder after lad pulled from backyard pool

Water safety advocates are urging parents to ensure their children are properly supervised after a boy was pulled from a pool this morning. Picture: Jake Nowakowski

BYSTANDERS who pulled a young boy from a backyard pool have been credited with saving the lad’s life after he was found face down in water this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to a Cannonvale home just after 10.35am with reports the two-year-old boy was found in the pool.

“There were people on scene who administered first aid very quickly,” QAS Mackay Senior Operations Supervisor Al Craig said.

“It was very good that people who own pools are trained in CPR and first aid.

“Early intervention in any situation like this can make a positive outcome for the patient.”

The young boy was taken to Proserpine Hospital in a stable condition for “further review and assessment”, Mr Craig said.

Royal Life Saving Society National Education and Training Advisor Shayne Baker said the incident was a reminder to review safety around bodies of water.

“It serves as a message to remind patents that really, as well as any other features of safety design or equipment, the number one safety message is to keep watch and stay close to your child,” Dr Baker said.

“We’re in the middle of summer … the hot weather is definitely here and kids in particular are going to seek out water.”

RLSS has recorded 33 drowning deaths in Australia since January 1, down slightly from 57 deaths recorded for the same period in 2019.