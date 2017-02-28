Water torrent shoots into the air on Cannonvale Street.

Water shooting out of the busrt pipe at the corner of Schnapper St and Beach Rd last night.

UPDATE: The Whitsunday Regional Council have issued a statement on a bust pipe in Cannonvale last night.

"A burst water main incident occurred at the corner of Beach Road and Snapper Street, Airlie Beach last night at about 8.30pm. Council crews mended the main quickly once they arrived at the scene with minimal disruption to residents," a spokesperson said.

"Whitsunday Regional Council is currently rolling out water pipe renewal works more than 100 metres from the site of the burst main. Council is seeking to proactively expand the current budgeted scope of the capital works and bring forward the Stage 2 renewal works for the affected area which were planned for next financial year."

INITIAL: A burst water main on the corner of Schnapper St and Beach Rd created quite a spectacle in Cannonvale last night.

At about 9:45pm water began shooting into the air almost reaching the height of nearby overhead powerlines.

Residents came out of their houses to investigate, take video and speculate as to why nothing had been done to stem the flow.

One nearby resident was Dee Gaslaevich who said her street had been experiencing water supply issues leading up to the bursting of the water main.

Dee Gaslaevich in front of the busrt pipe at the corner of Schnapper St and Beach Rd last night. Peter Carruthers

"We have had so much trouble with the water here. Having no water for a day and having to go to work. I called the council all day (to get something done)", she said.

Ms Gaslaevich was frustrated that 20 minutes after the council had been called water was gushing from the pipe.

She suspected the nearby construction work had something to do with the burst pipe.

A worker from the Whitsunday Regional Council turns off the water at the corner of Schnapper St and Beach Rd last night. Peter Carruthers

At about 10:05pm an employee of the Whitsunday Regional Council arrived to turn the water off.

Whitsunday Regional Council has been contacted for comment.

See video captured by resident Tim Oberg.