Water woes: Brown water still safe to use, council says

Shanta Werda took to social media to share her concern about discoloured water in Bowen.

Brown, discoloured water has been flowing from taps in the Whitsundays but the council says it is still safe to use.

Whitsunday Water chief operating officer Troy Pettiford said areas at the ends of the water network in Bowen, such as Queens Beach, had been affected.

The issue has been ongoing intermittently for about two weeks.

“It has been varying, from light red to a darker red/brown,” he said.

“It has been sporadic where it has been occurring, hence, mostly at the end of the water lines at the edge of the network or dead ends of the water main, such as streets with cul-de-sacs.”

Mr Pettiford said council staff were flushing the water network at the affected areas and had fixed the treatment issue that caused a reaction with naturally occurring iron in the water.

“The disinfectant (treatment) that helps maintain the strict requirements outlined in the Australian Drinking Water Guidelines, can sometimes react with the iron in the water when water demand is low,” he said.

“The level of treatment product required adjusts to suit the lower water demands by the public.”

Mr Pettiford said the discoloured water was still safe for all uses, including drinking, use in food, laundry, dishwashing, showering and flushing toilets.

“Council staff are working hard to resolve the issue and you may see them out flushing to clear the network,” he said.

“Officers are continuing to monitor the situation and if residents are experiencing dirty water, residents should contact the council and then flush out affected water from the pipes in their home from an external tap until it runs clear.

“For example, turn on a garden sprinkler.

“The water is continuously monitored and tested at the treatment plant and in the reticulation network, and meets all the strict requirements outlined in the Australian Drinking Water Guidelines.”

Mr Pettiford encouraged residents to contact the council, even after hours, as staff could go to the site and help rectify the issue.

The 24-hour phone number for inquiries and emergencies is 1300 972 753.