Watts Shield cricket weekend ready to hit Bowen for six

CRICKET fans can rejoice as once again players and supporters from across the region will be converging on Bowen this weekend for the annual Watts Shield.

Fourteen teams have entered this year’s competition with teams coming from Bowen, Collinsville, Proserpine, the Burdekin and Townsville to take part.

Although always a great turn out, the 2020 event is set to be extra special as it marks the 30th anniversary of its humble beginnings.

“We’ve managed to get fourteen teams so that’s good,” said organiser of the event Joanne Watts.

“It’s the optimum amount of teams as it gives lots of competition without making everything too complicated.”

She said there was sure to be a great local turnout, with nine Bowen teams competing.

“Now we’re just hoping that the weather remains good,” Mrs Watts said.

With low chances of rain and typical north Queensland sunshine predicted, the odds are looking good for a great day out.

Mrs Watts said there would also be a number of collection tins on the day which will be used to raise funds for bushfire relief.

“We want to help those around the country who are suffering at the moment, so even if you’re not a cricket fan pop down and donate a few dollars and grab a bite to eat from the canteen,” she said.

Both canteens will be open all weekend, and spectators and players are asked to purchase their food and drinks from the canteen if possible, with all proceeds going back to the Bowen Cricket Association.

The Shield will take place over this Saturday and Sunday, January 11 and 12.