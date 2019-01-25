Watts Shield proves a big hit

NICE SHOT: Alex Scalia of the Horny Bulls plays a sweep shot during the Watts Shield in Bowen last weekend.

NICE SHOT: Alex Scalia of the Horny Bulls plays a sweep shot during the Watts Shield in Bowen last weekend. Kyle Evans

TEAMS from Bowen and Home Hill took home the top prizes at the annual Watts Shield, winning their respective grades in impressive style.

Bowen's 'The Boys' were too good for Proserpine's Kelsey Creek Dump Chooks in the A-grade grand final played on Sunday.

The hometown side held off the best efforts of the Dump Chooks whose 116-run total fell well short of the required target of 194 set by their northern counterparts.

'The Boys' were led in part by all-rounder Cohen Crocker whose all-around efforts best on ground honours.

Dump Chooks star batsman Liam Davies and Bryce Fraser led from the front all weekend, taking home individual awards for most sixes (6) and highest score in an innings (54 no).

Home Hill's Ross Wilkie proved a force to be reckoned with the B-grade decider, leading the Horny Bulls A to a score of 158 against the Bowen Stingers.

The Stingers' produced a valiant effort to reach the target, but came up just short, getting bowled out for 154.

Horny Bulls keeper Rees McCubbin terrorised opponents from behind the wicket, earning himself the individual award for most dismissals.

The Stingers were led in a big way by bowler Jay Nicol, who took the most wickets across the weekend.

The grand finals wrapped another successful year for the event which has been going close to three decades.

Long-time event organiser Joanne Watts said all the teams were competitive and enjoyed their games.

"I think it went down quite well, people as usual enjoyed the weekend,” she said.

"There was a lot of friendly rivalry between the teams and the trophies got spread around to people and teams who hadn't had them before which I think is great.”

The Watts Shield will return in 2020.