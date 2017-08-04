Way paved for Cat D funding reassessment

Member for Dawson, George Christensen, says he has provided information to local government on how to secure Cat D funding.

MEMBER for Dawson George Christensen has outlined what the Whitsunday Regional Council needs to do in order to potentially receive Category D funding following the federal Government's failure to match State Government funds.

Mr Christensen said he was making good on his promise to "address concerns about the level of disaster recovery funding".

The Federal Government is now waiting on a response from the Queensland Government for more information, according to Mr Christensen.

"To speed up the process of addressing this issue of the amount of funding approved under Category D of the NDRRA, I have advised Mackay and Whitsunday regional councils what they will need to provide the State Government," he said.

"I got this information directly from Federal Justice Minister Michael Keenan, so that councils can ensure they are prepared and have any information that might be sought at hand.

"Minister Keenan has written to the Queensland Government asking for the specific information that will be required to undertake a reassessment of Queensland's Category D application for Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

"The sooner the Federal Government gets this information from the State Government, the sooner the application can be reassessed.

"I will continue to push for a speedy resolution on this front," Mr Christensen said.