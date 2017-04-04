WCC to open temporary office

Heather Carr, Acacia Prince-Pike, Mandy Fisher, Sylvia Powell, Poppy Annear and Steve Alexander stand near the temporary Whitsunday Crisis and Counselling office.

WITHIN one week of Whitsunday Crisis and Counselling relocating to Stewart Drive, Cyclone Debbie struck hard.

The ceiling came down, water poured in and ventilation and lights shattered over desks.

Subsequently, the community service will now operate from 121 Shute Harbour Road Business Centre on the ground floor next to Whitsunday Ultrasound.

WCC CEO Steve Alexander said the makeshift office would be temporarily available until repairs could be completed.

"I met the assessor and builder on Sunday and they indicated it could be 6-8 weeks before they even start the work," he said.

Mr Alexander said while domestic violence issues were the main focus of the facility, counsellors were able to offer a helping hand to people in the community experiencing hardship.

"What I've instructed our staff to do is to send counsellors to Disaster Recovery Centres which has proven beneficial for people," he said.

"There have been many people who spoke to our counsellors during lunch and all we can do is support the community the best we can.

"I'm trying to get a hold of our stakeholders to find out if there are any limits as to stepping outside the square and offering community support which might be outside our funding and hopefully can get some flexibility."

The temporary WCC office is expected to be fully operational when power returns from 9am-5pm Monday next week.