'We are crocodile food': Bob Katter calls for croc removal

IF BOB Katter had his way, all crocodiles in the Proserpine River and between Mackay and Port Douglas would be removed.

This was one of many topics of discussion at the Airlie Beach Foreshore Markets this morning as the Federal Katter's Australian Party leader joined Whitsunday candidate Jennifer Whitney to talk to voters ahead of the upcoming Queensland State election.

Mr Katter said crocodile populations were becoming unsustainable with typical crocodile mothers laying 50-80 eggs a year, which posed a risk to swimmers.

"We need to remove them all from here, and not kill them because they are very valuable, but some of them you might have to expunge,” he said.

"The head of the Department of Environment (and Heritage Protection) was reported as saying that we are quite safe, all crocodiles are removed south of Agnes Waters, in other words down there the people are protected, but up here the crocodiles are protected.

"We are crocodile food, what an appalling statement.”

Mr Katter also fielded questions on the sugar industry Code of Conduct, which has re-emerged as a hot political issue after NSW Liberal Democrat Senator David Leyonhjelm proposed a disallowance motion, describing the Code of Conduct as a means to maintaining "co-operative socialist nirvana” between cane farmers.

The Code allows for compulsory arbitration in cases where Proserpine Canegrowers and Wilmar reach a stalemate on sugar marketing and pricing.

Mr Katter said he was assured by Senate crossbenchers that the motion wouldn't have the numbers to succeed.

"It's pretty simple, there is only one sugar mill (in Proserpine) you can send your cane too,” he said.

"The local mill is a monopoly and they pay you what they feel like paying you. Now in Mackay farmers own the mill, doesn't make it so bad, but here the farmers don't own the mill and they pay you whatever they feel like paying you.

"The (newspapers) down south have a go at poor little KAP because we don't believe in free markets. Well I'll tell you what, we don't believe in free markets because free markets means you are free to mark it up to whatever price you bloody monopolists feel like marking it up to.”

On the proposed Adani Carmichael mine, Mr Katter said he was "very strong” on opening up the Indian market.

However, he slammed any proposal to loan Adani almost $1 billion to build the rail line.

"What we are saying is that the government absolutely has to build that rail line, what they are talking about doing is whether you like Adani or not - the Government will be giving $1 billion to a foreign corporation,” he said.

KAP candidate for Whitsunday Jennifer Whitney said the main issues raised with her included lowering payroll tax, improving infrastructure, securing affordable baseload power and maintaining water quality, boat ramps and stinger nets.

Ms Whitney said she would be a "level-headed” voice if elected.

"We are really fighting for the cause of Whitsunday, at the moment with the flood damage issues we have had I really feel like our message has not gotten out to State and Federal Governments and we need to push that forward,” she said.

"With the Katter Party we are on the ground to speak directly to the people.”

Bob Katter and Jennifer Whitney are continuing their tour of the region today are are stopping in at Proserpine, Midge Point, Calen and Mt Pleasant.