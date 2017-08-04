The proposed site of an RV stop over on the corner of the Bruce Hwy and Taylor St in Proserpine.

AS A long-term resident of the Whitsundays, it concerns me another year is passing without a decision on providing a stay for self-contained caravans and RVs.

We are missing out on a great slice of the tourist market by allowing thousands of road travellers to pass us by.

My husband, Alan, is a volunteer at the Information Centre in Proserpine.

The most frequently question asked is "where can we stay for a few days?”

They then proceed north to Guthalungra, Home Hill or beyond.

Unless those in a position to make this happen have actually travelled across Australia in a self-contained vehicle and seen for themselves the benefits these free or minimal charge areas bring you cannot understand.

As it's been pointed out many times, those who have no need for power, water, toilets or any other facilities just want a safe place to stop.

They then will buy food, fuel, trips, souvenirs, etc.

Caravan parks will not miss out as these travellers will not stay at a caravan park every night.

Who can afford $30 or more per night while on the road for months?

Caravan parks provide facilities that attract a totally different type of traveller. They also provide cabin accommodation so it could be argued that they are taking people who would otherwise stay in a motel or a unit.

I understand Wilmar have offered a section of their land that is not used on the corner of the Bruce Hwy and Taylor St.

One reason I heard that nothing has been done is because it requires an entry across a drain.

Surely this is such a minor consideration.

Also the question of how would this area be controlled.

A sign could be placed at the entry saying "Self Contained Vehicles Only, No Tents. 72 hours maximum stay. Please take your rubbish with you. Security patrol this area. Enjoy your stay” - or something similar.

You just have to look north to Home Hill and Babinda to see what a difference welcoming road travellers and allowing them to park for free has done for those towns.

There is no better time to get this off the ground for the Whitsundays, after so many businesses have been damaged by Cyclone Debbie.

Olga Dufty, Proserpine