‘We definitely don’t hold back, especially against Blues’

North Queensland Gold Star Shaniah Power said her State of Origin debut was made even more special thanks to the crowd’s support behind women’s sport. Picture: Supplied

THE Maroons’ victory at the Women’s State of Origin Clash came as welcome news to diehard Queensland fans.

However, Bowen player Shaniah Power believed it was more than just a win for the Sunshine State, saying the clash showed girls everywhere that women’s rugby was worthy of its own limelight.

Power was part of the victorious squad that secured the first Queensland win since the interstate clash was officially labelled the Women’s State of Origin in 2018.

The Maroons kept a strong lead throughout the match and were in front 24-6 after 57 minutes.

NSW then hit back with three tries in 10 minutes, but the Maroons clung on and secured a 24-18 victory.

Shaniah Power made her State of Origin debut on Friday night. Photo: QRL Media

Power said the moment the final buzzer rang through the stadium was the highlight from her debut State of Origin game.

The victory was made even sweeter as the COVID-safe crowd got behind women’s rugby.

“I think the most amazing part of it was walking in and realising everybody was just coming to watch us,” she said.

“We weren’t a curtain-raiser to a men’s game; we were the main event.

“That was probably the most exciting part – running out and knowing that everyone was there cheering just for a women’s game.”

Power started playing rugby league at 17, joining the Whitsunday Brahmans and then working through all stages of representative footy, including being selected for the North Queensland Marlins.

Shaniah Power said people often underestimate women’s rugby. Picture: Sam Newman

Before last year, she estimated she had played no more than 20 games of league as there were not a lot of opportunities for women to play the sport in North Queensland.

She said people often underestimated how tough female players were and said she never shied away from the physical nature of the game.

“People kind of push it aside until they see a game themselves and they’re like ‘Oh that was pretty intense’,” she said.

“We hit hard.

“We definitely don’t hold back, especially against the Blues.”

She encouraged aspiring young players to chase the dream but said playing on the big screen took a lot of hard work and dedication.

“It takes a lot more than just thinking that you want to be there,” she said.

“There’s a lot of hours and physical and mental strain on the body to get there.

“Take in all the advice you can get from anyone that has experience and is willing to share with you and work hard.”