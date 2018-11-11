Menu
Remembrance Day service in Cannonvale this morning.
News

We did remember them

by Monique Preston
11th Nov 2018 1:53 PM

District residents remembered those who fought in war at services in Cannonvale and Airlie Beach this morning.

About 300 people attended the Remembrance Day ceremony at the Cannonvale cenotaph, while about 200 were present at the Proserpine service.

At 11am, people around the country stopped what they were doing for a one-minute silence to remember the fallen.

This year's Remembrance Day held extra significance as it marked the centenary of the end of World War I when the guns fell silent on the Western Front as the Armistice was signed.

