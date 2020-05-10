Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Protesters gather outside Parliament House in Melbourne to fight against the lockdown
Protesters gather outside Parliament House in Melbourne to fight against the lockdown
News

'We don't consent': Dramatic scenes at anti-lockdown protest

by Stephanie Bedo
10th May 2020 2:31 PM

Anti-lockdown and anti-vax protesters have caused chaos in Melbourne today.

Police have been forced to detain several people at Parliament House as they chant, "arrest Bill Gates".

The protesters believe coronavirus is a conspiracy and connected to 5G, and they're against vaccinations and lockdown restrictions.

coronaviruspromo

 

One woman, who claims to be a teacher, said she had evidence the virus was created in the 70s.

Police officers detain a man as protesters gather outside Parliament House in Melbourne. Picture: AAP
Police officers detain a man as protesters gather outside Parliament House in Melbourne. Picture: AAP

"They want to force a global microchip of humans and mandatory vaccination, it's all written in the New Testament," she told the crowd, according to the Herald Sun.

"We do not consent."

Police officers detain a man as protesters gather outside Parliament House in Melbourne,
Police officers detain a man as protesters gather outside Parliament House in Melbourne,

Conspiracy theorists believe Gates is connected to the pandemic.

Victoria has some of the toughest restrictions in place in Australia and the state is yet to announce any easing of measures, despite other states moving to do so following national cabinet on Friday.

A police officer confronts a man as protesters gather outside Parliament House in Melbourne,
A police officer confronts a man as protesters gather outside Parliament House in Melbourne,

More Stories

anti-lockdown protests coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mackay GP says continued doctor visits essential

        premium_icon Mackay GP says continued doctor visits essential

        Health Mackay-based GP says some health conditions cannot be treated through telehealth conferences

        Showgrounds saddle up for a $338,000 revamp

        premium_icon Showgrounds saddle up for a $338,000 revamp

        Community The stables may be empty for now, but a $338,000 revamp to the Clermont Showgrounds...

        Dealing with ISO overload this Mother’s Day

        premium_icon Dealing with ISO overload this Mother’s Day

        News A family therapist is hosting an online forum this Mother’s Day to help women deal...

        Social distancing ‘not viable’ for tour operators

        premium_icon Social distancing ‘not viable’ for tour operators

        Business ‘With less people on the boat, we won’t be able to cover the cost of operations and...