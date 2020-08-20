‘We need help’: Bowen rescue group cries out for more carers

Helping Hands Animal Rescue Bowen president Kirsty Short with Piper and her nine puppies. The rescue organisation is calling out for more foster carers. Photo: Elyse Wurm

Helping Hands Animal Rescue Bowen president Kirsty Short with Piper and her nine puppies. The rescue organisation is calling out for more foster carers. Photo: Elyse Wurm

AN ANIMAL rescue group is crying out for foster carers as they face the concerning situation of not being able to take in any more animals until adoptions are secured or more help is offered.

Helping Hands Animal Rescue Bowen currently has 17 foster carers who take care of cats and dogs until they find their forever home.

But with 33 cats and one dog in care at the moment, the group says more support is needed to enable them to keep helping animals.

Adoption co-ordinator Sharron Morrison said the shortage of carers meant another cat and four kittens that currently needed their help could not be taken in.

“If those kittens are two weeks now, in three months they’ll be able to have litters themselves,” she said.

President Kirsty Short said if the issue continued, there could be an out-of-control reproduction problem or animals being euthanised.

Helping Hands Animal Rescue Bowen has only been operating since January, but the volunteers have been busy in that time helping dumped litters, including seven puppies found dumped on a riverbank in Bowen last month.

Aside from offering hands-on help to the animals, it’s also not uncommon for Ms Short to be up as late as 1am completing paperwork required for the group’s work.

“We always knew there was a need but we didn’t realise the need was so big,” she said.

“We need more help so we can keep going.”

Covering costs for food, equipment and other necessities, Mrs Morrison said coronavirus had also placed pressure on the group.

“We’ve had no fundraising during COVID, it’s like living pay cheque to pay cheque to pay vet bills,” she said.

Despite the challenges, Mrs Morrison and Mrs Short said it was rewarding to help animals find loving families to live with.

“Seeing the joy that it brings to the person that adopts them, it makes you feel like you’ve done something (good),” Mrs Short said.

“Even though you’ve lost that cat, because it’s found its forever home, you know there’s another one that needs me.”

RESCUE: Five puppies who were dumped at Euri Creek in February had many health problems. Photo: Anna Wall

Mrs Morrison was grateful for the support from the community and hoped the group was helping to make a difference in Bowen in return.

Helping Hands provides foster carers with all equipment needed to take care of the animals, including food, bowls and toys.

Carers can live in Bowen, Collinsville, Proserpine or the greater Whitsunday area.

The group is also on the lookout for a runner who can pick-up, transport and deliver animals.

Anyone interested in helping out is encouraged to message the group through the Helping Hands Animal Rescue Bowen Facebook page or phone 0459 538 093.