Vegemite has officially gone too far

Have these Vegemite glazed steaks taken our love of the mighty 'Mite too far? Picture: IGA

WHAT is it about Australia Day that sends everyone reaching for the biggest jar of Vegemite?

We get it, there's nothing more Aussie than slathering the black stuff on a piece of toast with your smashed avo.

But do we really need it in our snags, lurking in our cakes and drizzled on a juicy steak?

Whether you're celebrating on Jan 26 or boycotting it, people haven't been able to avoid the influx of Vegemite infused delights that are concocted at this time of year.

Here are some of the most atrocious - or delicious depending on your tastebuds - concoctions that we've stumbled across.

IGA'S VEGEMITE GLAZED STEAK

Australia's biggest convenience store has created this "true blue" dish for customers to whip up this weekend.

IGA describes the creation as "mouth-watering" and "iconic" but it all sounds a bit rich for our liking.

However if you're keen to Aus-up your barbie, then the recipe calls for two tablespoons of the Australian delicacy to be refrigerated with butter, thyme, salt and pepper before being sliced and melted into your cooked steaks.

These lamb snags have cheese and Vegemite in them. Yum, we think? Picture: Coles

VEGEMITE INFUSED SAUSSOS

This one is a red-hot fave among the Aussie Day Vegemite crew - so much so, Coles are bringing back their lamb, mighty 'Mite and cheese creation.

Last year the product hit the supermarket giant's shelves as Aussies chow down on 50 per cent more lamb at this time of year than normal.

The $7 meat treat can be snagged at two for $12 and according to Coles, is expected to sell out before the weekend - so get in quick.

They're not the only inspired snags to appear in time for the festivities, with Bondi's Gourmet Butcher creating a 'lambington', a Vegemite sausage. There's even a VB sausage variety ahead of Australia Day.

Yeah, we're not sold either.

COOL DOWN WITH VEGE-POLES

Eager to get in on the creative fun, the team from Bega Cheese who produce the food spread came up with icy poles made from Vegemite. Hmm …

Though the recipe was slammed when it was created in 2017, it hasn't stopped lovers of the good stuff from whipping up a batch for Australia Day.

It takes around 20 minutes to make before they can be put into the fridge for freezing, according to the brand's website.

Think we'll be leaving this one to you guys.

Vegemite pasta … yay or nay? Picture: Fat Mum Slim

SLURP DOWN SPAGHETTI-MITE

Woolworths and Sydney mummy blogger Fat Mum Slim created a pasta dish using Vegemite. But while the creation went viral because it costs just $5 to make, is it another example of taking things too far with our iconic food staple?

Creator Chantelle Ellem said it's a hit, especially with fussy kids, but we're not sure we'll be tucking into a bowl anytime soon.

Regardless, we're still on the fence with this one, so we'll leave this one up to you.

Arnott's believe the pairing of Vegemite and Shapes took too long to happen. Source: Arnott's

SEASONAL SHAPES

Not only are these quintessentially Aussie crackers in the shape of our homeland for the festivities, they've flavoured these bad boys too.

The new Vegemite and Cheese range launched just in time for Australia Day and is apparently as Aussie as it comes.

"We believe the flavour pairing between Shapes and Vegemite are made for each other - and it's a little baffling that we didn't partner up before!" Arnott's Brand Manager told news.com.au in December.

With their signature hexagon shape given the boot and their packaging given a Vegemite-inspired makeover, this one really takes the biscuit.

