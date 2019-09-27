'We remember their sacrifice': Community honours the fallen

Superintendent Glenn Morris, Whitsunday Police Station Acting Senior Sergeant Jason Colley and Whitsundays Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox pay their respects on National Police Remembrance Day.

Superintendent Glenn Morris, Whitsunday Police Station Acting Senior Sergeant Jason Colley and Whitsundays Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox pay their respects on National Police Remembrance Day. Shannen McDonald

THEY are the ones who keep us and our community safe but today, National Police Remembrance Day, was a time to pay tribute to those who have lost their lives doing the job they love.

The Whitsundays took a moment to remember fallen police officers during a ceremony in Cannonvale today.

Whitsundays Police Station Acting Senior Sergeant Jason Colley spoke at the service to pay tribute to his fellow officers and thank the community he serves.

Queensland police officers during the 2019 Whitsunday National Police Remembrance Day in Cannonvale. Shannen McDonald

"Today is our time to remember those police officers who have died, and to remember the sacrifice they have given to the Queensland community and the Australian community,” Snr Sgt Colley said.

"To have the chance to remember, it means the world to us all.

"I love my job as a police officer, and it has been great to see all the support from the Whitsundays community today.”

The Police Commissioner's address was read by Superintendent Glenn Morris.

Queensland Police Service Sergeant Barry Haran pays his respects. Shannen McDonald

"All deaths are a reminder to always value our time together and to not take life for granted,” Supt Morris said.

"As a service, we have more than 15,000 interactions with the public each day - many will be good but some result in danger.

"During tragic times, as a service, we have seen and are grateful for the support of the Queensland community.”

Members of the Queensland Fire and Emergency were present at the ceremony along with Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox, councillors Ron Petterson and Jan Clifford and Whitsundays MP Jason Costigan.