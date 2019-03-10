Menu
SEE THE SIGHTS: Whitsunday Coast 4x4 Club members on one of their treks.
News

'We see more places the general public don't get to see'

by Monique Preston
10th Mar 2019 10:00 AM

ONE of the benefits of a local four-wheel driving club is that its members have access to places they may not otherwise be able to go to.

Whitsunday Coast 4x4 Club president Marty Taylor said the club was affiliated with Queensland 4x4, meaning it was an insured club.

As such, it can gain access to parts of national parks that would otherwise be out-of-bounds.

"We have the authority to go places," Mr Taylor said.

"We see a lot more places the general public don't get to see."

The local club has been running for three years and Mr Taylor said joining the club allowed members to have "safety in numbers" with their four-wheel driving.

According to Mr Taylor, the Whitsunday Coast club was a family orientated group, with participants aged between seven and 70 years currently.

The club does one major trek each year, with other smaller treks held regularly.

There are multiple two or three-day weekend treks, as well as one-day drives.

At easter this year, the club will head to the Hinterland, west of Cardwell, for a four-day adventure.

Mr Taylor said the club was very safety conscious, with training courses held for members.

Club members have previously done a basic recovery course with Queensland 4x4, as well as an advanced training course.

The best parts about the club, however, according to Mr Taylor, are the fun, the outdoor experiences and the sightseeing that was involved.

The club is always looking for new members, with people able to join in on come and try days.

For more information about the club, visit www.whitsundaycoast4x4.com or check out Whitsunday Coast 4x4 Club Inc. on Facebook, email whitsundaycoast4x4@gmail.com or phone Mr Taylor on 0415 965 855.

