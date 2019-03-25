Rage trades: Who’s on the SuperCoach AFL watch list?

With the completion of the first round of the season we have seen how all of that planning has paid off.

The most important thing to do is not panic. It is just the first week but we do love a good rage trade just to send a message to the player!

Because it has just been the one week I have changed our rage trades categories a little bit this week to have a couple of different categories.

There won't be a lot of trades happening this week due to there being no price changes until after a player has played two games.

This means we get another week to keep an eye on players before we need to make a move on them.

BOOT HIM

Alex Rance (DEF $448,100) unfortunately Rance is one player that we must boot if you have him as we all know that he is out for the season with an ACL injury.

Tom Doedee (DEF $446,200) similar to Rance we believe that Doedee has also done an ACL injury and as a result you need to remove him from your side.

ON NOTICE

Tom McDonald (FWD $529,800) kicked one goal but had just the 8 touches. McDonald was seen as one of the chances to be a top 6 forward but he wasn't helped by the form of the Demons on the day. A score of 59 is definitely not enough for those that started with him.

Clayton Oliver (MID $622,600) was another that was representative of the Demons slow start to the year. He did have 23 touches on the day but at his price a score of 71 was well short of expectations. Not only do the Demons need him to fire up so do Supercoaches that started the season with him. He should be able to turn this form around.

Brodie Grundy (RUC $708,200) and Max Gawn (RUC $692,100) both failed to deliver in round 1. This wasn't what we were expecting to see. It isn't time to panic just yet on either of these guys. They are still likely to be the top two scoring rucks by the end of the season but they can both consider themselves on notice after this week.

Tom Liberatore (MID $300,400) was a popular selection as a mid-pricer with many believing he could be the one to really go up in value this year. However, despite having 28 touches he only had 75 points to show for it. If he can't score more than this next week he could be one that we look to move on for a different option, James Worpel maybe.

Lance Franklin (FWD $543,500) is always a risk of a low score and coming off of no pre-season games he was an even bigger risk this year. He only contributed 1 goal from 7 touches. He can go missing in games and as a result deliver scores like this one. If you started with him you may want to be looking at other options ready to move him on after round 2.

The Gold Coast Rookies Sam Collins (DEF $188,900) and Chris Burgess (DEF/FWD $123,900) both underperformed and Collins also copped a heavy knock in the last quarter. We don't always get the rookies right in round 1 and if they return scores like this again next week you may want to move them on to a rookie that has had a better start to the year.

Zach Merrett (MID $544,800) disappointed those that took the punt on him and showed us that the poor scoring from last season isn't finished. He had 16 touches but again he was handball happy with 11 by hand. Another game like this could see him out of your side.

ON THE SHOPPING LIST

These are the guys that if they can replicate the form from the first game they should be on your shopping list for next week before their price changes.

Tom Rockliff (MID $405,900) had a fantastic day out at the G. We were all worried that his game in the JLT was a one off but he has turned back the clock to show that he is the Rocky of old. He faces Carlton this week and there is nothing to say he can't repeat this form. If he does then he will be the top of a lot of shopping lists before his price starts to rise.

Nic Newman (DEF $394,100) was fantastic in his Blues debut after a lacklustre JLT series which many people jump off him. But 26 touches and a goal was more like what many people thought he could do after leaving the Swans.

Toby Nankervis (RUC $533,000) was fantastic against the Blues and proved to be a great selection for those that didn't go the two big guns of Grundy and Gawn. He kicked 3 goals which did boost his score. Just beware that he was only up against Phillips and we should see what he can do against a more established ruckman first.

Rory Sloane (MID $524,300) was fantastic laying 9 tackles to go with 36 touches. We were worried about him being tagged out of games like he was last year. But this shows exactly what he is capable of. If we can see him put in a performance again it should see him in strong consideration for a lot of teams. He is a gun and looked good in a side that struggled against the Hawks.

Marcus Bontempelli (MID $564,600) floated between the forward line and the midfield but he showed the sort of impact on the game that we all have known he can have. His 158 was a great return from 29 touches and 7 tackles. If this indeed turns out to be his role and he can maintain this score over the coming round or two he could be well worth including in your side as a unique option.

Justin Westhoff (RUC/FWD $549,500) showed us that even though he isn't going to have any ruck duties he can get his points in other ways. He kicked 5 goals as he played up forward in a very tall forward line alongside the resting ruckman. If he has a similar role he could be worth slotting in your side but do beware that Charlie Dixon is still due to come back at some stage into that forward line.

Tim Kelly (MID/FWD $505,800) was fantastic as he dominated the first quarter of the game and finished with 31 possessions. Many people had been considering him for F3 (including me) but went a different option. He was getting his time in the midfield that many thought would be an issue with so many great Geelong midfielders. Another performance like this should see him enter a lot of teams.

Harris Andrews (DEF $480,100) is a bit of a left field selection, but last season he was very good before he was KO'd by Jeremy Cameron and also upon his return. He had the second highest score for the Lions on the weekend with 117. Could be a valuable unique for you if you are prepared to take the risk.

Dom Sheed (MID $394,100) showed that the form that he had in the preseason wasn't a flash in the pan. He dominated the scoring and outscored all other eagles by more than 30 points. If you are looking to move a mid pricer out then Dom could be the one you bring in to fill their place if he backs this up in round 2.

Stephen Coniglio (MID $588,600) was a popular pick and those that don't have him will be hunting him after his 154 point performance. 3 goals resulted from his 31 touches and 7 tackles. He is a gun and if he isn't in your team you may want to see if you can find a way to get him in.

Nat Fyfe (MID $618,500) proved to us that he has no carry-over issues as he racked up a 147. His elbow was covered up and he did spend long periods on the bench as a part of a management plan. If this is Nat while he is underdone it will be scary to see how he scores when fit!

CAPTAINS' SCORECARD

Here we grade the players that would have been in consideration for your captain role this week. So this isn't necessarily the highest scorers of the round but those who are in contention for the top job.

A+: Nat Fyfe 150, Dom Sheed 144, Tom Rockliff 138, Matt Crouch 138, Jack Macrae 132, Lachie Neale 127, Patrick Cripps 126

A: Adam Treloar 102, Tim Kelly 106

B: Scott Pendlebury 96, Dayne Beams 98, Patrick Dangerfield 97, Joel Selwood 98

C: Angus Brayshaw 89, Max Gawn 87, Brodie Grundy 81

ROOKIE WATCH

Not all of these players are true rookies but they are rookie priced.

START HIM

Sam Walsh 68, Will Setterfield 69, Jordan Clark 69, Darcy Moore 77, Charlie Constable 85, Willem Drew 103, Zak Butters 67, Xavier Duursma 67, Connor Rozee 67, Callum Wilkie 70, Matthew Parker 87, Lachlan Schulz 54, Bailey Scott 103

SIT HIM

Tom Atkins 57, Marty Hore 58, Chayce Jones 53, Jack Scrimshaw 56, Michael Gibbons 35, Noah Balta 18, Gyran Miers 37, Bailey Smith 33, Nick Blakey 46, Jarrod Brander 36, Jack Petruccelle 44, Chris Burgess 28, Jack Lukosius 42, Sam Collins 27