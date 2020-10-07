Mates rally to support AFL teen’s family

Cairns is throwing its arms around the family of rising AFL star McLoffty Gaidan, with donations pouring in after his tragic death.

Cairns is throwing its arms around the family of rising AFL star McLoffty Gaidan, with donations pouring in after his tragic death.

A GoFundMe page raising money for late AFL Cairns junior footballer McLoffty Gaidan is edging closer to $2000.

Former junior footy teammate and classmate of Gaidan, Blair Goldburg, started the page in the days following his close mate's passing to help raise funds for the Gaidan family to put towards the funeral.

"I think it's only right if we give "Lofty" a send off he deserves," Goldburg wrote when he started the page.

"Every little bit helps.

"Please get around it.

"Rest in paradise "Lofty"."

The page originally had a target of $1000, which was quickly surpassed and on Wednesday afternoon, it was nearing the $2000 mark.

"We will never forget you and your smile, always in our hearts and memories," Amy Mein, who donated to the page, wrote.

"Thoughts and prayers to all families and friends, who had the pleasure of knowing such a wonderful young man.

"Please keep smiling up there, Lofty.

"You are at peace now."

South Cairns’ McLoffty Gaidan breaks away from Centrals Noah Baker during action at AFL match, South Cairns Red versus Centrals TB Red at Fretwell Park back in 2016. PICTURE: JUSTIN BRIERTY.

MORE NEWS

Chance to meet AFL legends at Cairns festival

Far North rugby league merger a 'no-brainer'

Where have the big goalkickers gone in Cairns?

Many of those who have donated money for Gaidan's funeral have links to local AFL clubs, with the majority from the two teams he most recently played at, South Cairns and Cairns Saints.

The Gold Coast Suns Academy member had played for Cairns Saints and South Cairns over the past few years, as well as having family members in the local competition.

Before his sudden death, Gaidan was named to play in the Cutters' colts semi-final on Wednesday night against Saints at Cazalys Stadium.

AFL Cairns made the call to postpone the first semi-final between Saints and Cutters, originally scheduled for Wednesday night, to next Wednesday, October 14, to allow family members and teammates time to grieve.

"He is too connected to everyone and people need time to grieve," AFL Cairns' operations manager Craig Lees said.

The Cutters and Saints semi-final will now be played at 7.40pm at Cazalys Stadium next Wednesday.

The other semi-final in the colts competition is set to be contested on Wednesday night between Centrals and Manunda.

If you want to donate to the page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/lofty039s-legacy?utm_source=facebook & utm_medium=social & utm_campaign=p_cf%20share-flow-1 & fbclid=IwAR04HqLq6FqHFIbb-eQOIzcbZZi-KhHPxonTijc7smRdO2TJpZTGYhppB98

Readers seeking support can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636.

jordan.gerrans@news.com.au

Originally published as 'We will never forget you': Mates rally to support AFL teen's family