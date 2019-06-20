WE WILL ROCK YOU: Killer Queen on bill at Best Life Event

JUST LIKE THE REAL DEAL: See Killer Queen on stage on July 6.

JUST LIKE THE REAL DEAL: See Killer Queen on stage on July 6. Lindy Sherwell

PREPARE to go Radio Ga Ga when one of Australia's best tribute shows takes the stage at Airlie Beach Hotel for a worthy fundraising cause next month.

Killer Queen, who pay homage to Britain's regal rock quartet fronted by the legendary Freddie Mercury, will perform in Airlie Beach on July 6.

The group have been fine-tuning their show since 2003, and display superb musicianship and detailed costumes and instruments as they take on the form of the the original Queen - you will be forgiven for thinking you are in the presence of the real deal.

Since 2010, the Brisbane-based band has performed interstate and overseas in places such as Papua New Guinea, New Zealand, Singapore, India and Norway.

Killer Queen headlined the Skaanevik Blues Festival with Journey and Foreigner in 2011, and played with Thin Lizzy and Twisted Sister in front of 10,000 fans in 2012.

Killer Queen will take the stage in Airlie as part of the Best Life Event at the Airlie Beach Hotel carpark.

Airlie Beach Hotel marketing and events manager Mark Wilkins is excited about bringing the band to the Whitsundays.

"They are one of the best tribute bands in Australia at present,” Mr Wilkins said.

"You're not just coming to see another cover band.

"This is a pretty exciting band. They're selling out most of their shows.”

Mr Wilkins said Queen's music had extra popularity at the moment, off the success of the recent Bohemian Rhapsody movie.

While Killer Queen will no doubt be a highlight of the Best Life event, there will be plenty on offer for the whole family, including music by local bands, a fashion show and family show The Dream Guards.

The event will be held on July 6 in the Airlie Beach Hotel carpark. Gates will open at 3pm and the event will run through until about 10pm.

It is a fundraiser for Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Network and tickets cost $59 for adults, $30 for children aged 10 to 17 years, and $30 for concession card holders. Children under 10 years will be granted free entry.

Tickets are available at the Airlie Beach Hotel accommodation reception.