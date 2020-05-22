’We would not function’: Centre extends thanks to volunteers

IN CELEBRATION of National Volunteer Week, Bowen Neighbourhood Centre today held a special lunch of thanks and are asking residents to consider volunteering some of their time to help this year.

With 11 volunteers and just two full-time positions, Bowen Neighbourhood Centre relies heavily on the work of volunteers to continue providing important community support services.

Centre co-ordinator Stephanie Cora said that without their help they simply would not be able to continue, and asked for Bowen residents to consider volunteering.

“Without volunteers, for small organisations like us, we would not function. We appreciate them so much,” she said.

“We have 11 volunteers at the moment with one, who has just gotten a job, leaving us soon. We’ll be losing one very dedicated volunteer.”

With one volunteer leaving, the centre is calling out for someone from the community to assist with their Shed shop and help and collect furniture donations on Thursday and Tuesday mornings.

“We’re looking for one more volunteer for the shed shop, so it’ll be lifting furniture and lots of heavy lifting,” she said.

“I won’t just say we’re looking for one. Really, the more volunteers the better.

“Because of the nature of what we do, the confidentiality, they do get screened and they have to do their blue cards.”

National Volunteer Week for this year, ran from May 18 to May 24, with the theme of “Changing Communities. Changing Lives”.

Ms Cora said although they always appreciate their volunteers, it’s nice to have a day set aside to do something different to “recognising their commitment and effort”.

“It’s a chance to thank the volunteers we do have, but also those who have helped out during COVID-19, the Care Army were so keen to get in and help,” she said.

“Even our board of directors, 80 per cent of them work full time, but still come in and do a lot of hands on work volunteering with us.

“One of our board directors, John Finlay, has been doing this for 22 years and maintaining full-time work, and John Brickley he’s been a constant volunteer of the centre, every single day for the last seven years.

“It’s just about recognising their commitment and effort.”