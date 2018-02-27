Weall steam-rolls opponent at Coastal Combat 3

TOO GOOD: Whitsunday Martial Arts fighter Bec Weall won on submission in the second round at the weekend's Coastal Combat tournament in Coolum.

TOO GOOD: Whitsunday Martial Arts fighter Bec Weall won on submission in the second round at the weekend's Coastal Combat tournament in Coolum.

A WIN in the second round by submission by up-and-coming local MMA fighter Bec Weall brings the 25-year-old's fight record to 1-1-0.

Competing on the Sunshine Coast in the Coolum Coastal Combat 3 event, she took on Gem Clay from Tribal MMA.

"I tried to make it more of a stand up match that's how I wanted to keep it, and I knew she had a wrestling background and wanted to stop her from taking it to the ground,” she said.

"To win by submission, we are very happy.”

The Whitsunday Martial Arts fighter won with a rear naked choke in second minute of the second three-minute round.

The win is her first as an amateur after losing to Gina Cardillo in the Coastal Combat 2 in September last year.

In her second amateur fight, Weall said having a longer reach then her opponent in the flyweight division gave her an advantage in a stand up fight.

"I feel like I won the first round. I was letting her dictate the fight. Because she was shorter she was going to have to come in to my reach. I was trying to counter and made sure I landed and kept her at the end on my reach,” she said.

Coming out of the bout uninjured, Weall said she was keen to continue fighting amateur matches and had a few grappling tournaments on her radar.

"Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. I'm the happiest girl on the planet,” she said.

In other Whitsunday Martial Arts news, Greg Saunders, Dean Kirkwood and Nathan Waters headed to the Townsville PCYC for the Trident Elimination Tournament.

Whitsunday Martial Arts came away with two golds and a bronze in the Gi divisions and a bronze in non-Gi division.