Wealthy castaways wash up as island abode hits market

Luxury home for sale in one of Queensland's most exclusive residential enclaves on Hayman Island.

THINGS could be far worse than being washed up on this secluded dot in the ocean off the Queensland coast.

But if you want to stake a castaway claim to one of its handful of residences, you'd better be well and truly awash - with cash, that is.

Perched on a hillside overlooking the Whitsundays Passage, one of only six private homes on the tropical island jewel of Hayman Island has hit the market with a $12 million price tag.

The two-level home is one of only six private residences on Hayman Island.

It is among four palatial two-level holiday mansions developed by Malaysian-backed group Mulpha on the island paradise famed as a playground for the rich and famous.

The luxury home away from home is part of its Hayman Estates enclave, one of Queensland's newest and most exclusive neighbourhoods.

Not only is it fully furnished, it also comes complete with two golf buggies to navigate the 400ha island as well as access to the services - including private chefs and domestic staff - from the nearby Intercontinental Hayman Island resort.

Perched on a hillside, the home has a sweeping view of the turquoise waters of the Whitsundays Passage.

All the island abodes - including two other sprawling independent residences built in 2009 - were designed by the late, internationally acclaimed Australian architect, Kerry Hill, who was renowned for his resort and hotel designs.

They are positioned on the northernmost tip of Hayman Island, against a backdrop of ivory sands and turquoise waters, with spectacular views across the Whitsundays.

Mulpha international sales general manager John Hughes said the work of Kerry Hill, who died last year, was unmatched in the resort design space.

Luxury island living in the exclusive Hayman Estates enclave.

"His name is synonymous with impeccable design," Mr Hughes said. "Every detail has been considered, and beautifully executed."

He said the understated opulence and seamless indoor/outdoor design of the Hayman Estates home being offered for sale was a "fitting homage to his outstanding work".

It comprises four ensuite bedrooms with private balconies, a large kitchen that can be concealed, open plan living and dining space as well as expansive outdoor terrace and heat regulated infinity pool.

The home features a heat regulated infinity pool.

Other features include solid timber floors, natural stone tiling, cyclone grade full height glass sliding doors to all bedrooms and living spaces, ducted airconditioning and integrated home automation as well as a lock up garage to house two golf buggies, a large storage area, laundry and powder room.

"Located in the middle of the Whitsundays, this home is unrivalled," Mr Hughes said. "If you were to buy land and undertake the build, it would take approximately three years to complete, and cost considerably more. This really is a unique opportunity."

The spectacular view from one of the palatial home’s four bedrooms.

Selling agent Carol Carter from Sotheby's International said initial interest had been strong with inquiries fielded from some "influential people" mostly from Australia.

But she said in recent times north Queensland and the Whitsundays had emerged as hot spots for wealthy buyers from all around the world seeking privacy and seclusion.

"This property will certainly garner a high level of interest from the high-end market, from both overseas and Australian buyers," Ms Carter said.

"It is a rare opportunity to own a spectacular private residence on Hayman Island, one of the world's most exclusive island destinations."

The view from the exclusive residential enclave on Hayman Island.