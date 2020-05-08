Menu
Whitsunday police have charged six people with more than twenty drug related offences as part of Operation Snoop.
Crime

Weapon, drugs, cash seized in Whitsunday police operation

Jordan Gilliland
8th May 2020 12:26 PM
DRUGS, a weapon and more than $3000 cash have been seized as part of a targeted Whitsunday police operation.

Police have charged six people with more than 20 drug-related offences as part of Operation Snoop, which targeted the use of amphetamines and weapons in the Whitsunday area.

Three search warrants were executed at Kelsey Creek, Airlie Beach, Proserpine, Cannonvale and Gregory River by police from the Whitsunday Criminal Investigation Branch.

Whitsunday police said more than 150g of marijuana and methylamphetamine were seized, along with unlawfully possessed prescription drugs, more than $3000 cash and mobile phones believed to be used in the execution of crime.

Police also allege a weapon was uncovered and seized during the search warrant.

A 40-year-old Cannonvale man has been charged with five counts of possessing dangerous drugs and one count each of producing drugs and obstructing police.

He was also charged with three other drug-related offences and is due to appear in Bowen Magistrates Court on June 1.

A 41-year-old Airlie Beach man was also issued with a notice to appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court for possession of drugs, related utensils and a weapon.

A 16-year-old boy was issued with a notice to appear in court after police allegedly found drugs and related utensils in his possession.

