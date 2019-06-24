Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Generic Pics for Online and Print
Generic Pics for Online and Print
Crime

Armed burglar flees after being yelled at

by ANDREW POTTS
24th Jun 2019 9:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Gold Coast man allegedly pointed a weapon during a bungled burglary of a house in the city's north over the weekend. He's now set to face court.

The man was charged after an attempted burglary at a house on Ashmore's Pinaroo Crescent at 5.40am Sunday morning.

Police allege that the people inside the house were woken just before dawn and saw a man in the outdoor area near their kitchen.

It is alleged the man pointed a weapon at them and fled after the people inside the house yelled at him.

The Southport man will appear in court on July 8.

burglary court weapon

Top Stories

    Why 25 American teachers have landed in Bowen

    premium_icon Why 25 American teachers have landed in Bowen

    News "There was no hesitation in bringing the cohort back for a second visit to the Bowen region".

    Feedback open on $1b coal mine

    premium_icon Feedback open on $1b coal mine

    Environment "This would create more jobs and economic activity for the region."

    COMMENT: In defence of Israel Folau's crowd funding

    COMMENT: In defence of Israel Folau's crowd funding

    Opinion Australian Christian Lobby boss defends Folau

    VIDEO: ‘Sickening' moment teen allegedly attacks possum

    premium_icon VIDEO: ‘Sickening' moment teen allegedly attacks possum

    Crime Animal cruelty charges have been laid over a "sickening" attack