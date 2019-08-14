Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Robert Marchment’s Paradise Point home was raided by Border Force and Queensland Police in early July.
Robert Marchment’s Paradise Point home was raided by Border Force and Queensland Police in early July.
Crime

Weapons police found in ex-sniper’s home

by Greg Stolz
14th Aug 2019 12:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CRACK ex-army sniper has pleaded guilty to weapons offences after his home was raided by Border Force agents.

Former corporal Robert Marchment, who served in Afghanistan and East Timor, pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful possession of restricted weapons in Southport Magistrates Court today.

The court heard his Paradise Point home was raided by Border Force and Queensland police officers on July 5 as part of an investigation into the alleged importation of firearms parts.

Items including firearm suppressors, pepper spray and an army-issue ballistics vest were seized in the raid.

Defence barrister Frank Martin told the court that some of the items seized in the raid were for a toy gun.

He said Marchment used the pepper spray to ward off wild dogs in his job as a feral pest controller.

Marchment had used the bulletproof vest in the army and not handed it back, Mr Martin said.

Mr Martin said Marchment had received multiple service medals as well as gold and silver medals in army shooting competitions.

Magistrate Pam Dowse said she was impressed with Marchment's credentials and military service and it was 'a shame you've made such an awful mistake, especially in this climate of anxiety that we're all suffering'.

She fined Marchment $1000 but did not record a conviction.

More Stories

australian border force sniper weapons

Top Stories

    Night out ends with poo

    premium_icon Night out ends with poo

    Crime Man leaves surprise in cell for Airlie Beach police.

    The weekend adventure taking over the waterways

    premium_icon The weekend adventure taking over the waterways

    Fishing One in three people headed out to catch a fish this year

    Pair too hard to split for winner

    premium_icon Pair too hard to split for winner

    Entertainment Competition fierce at latest heat of talent competition.