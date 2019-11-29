Wear your ugliest christmas sweaters, carols are on the way

WARM up the vocal cords and don your ugliest Christmas sweater, because the annual Bowen Christmas Carols are just around the corner.

It's a tradition that, no matter your background, the community gets behind and celebrates.

Organised by the Bowen Rotary Club and the combined Bowen churches, hundreds are expected to turn out for the annual event.

With over twenty years in helping to run the carols, Bowen Rotary president Helen Woodhouse said it was sure to be fun, family night.

"It's the Rotary Club's way of giving back to the community," she said.

"These days we also have the combined churches of Bowen giving us a helping hand to make this event possible."

Starting from 6.30pm at the Bowen Soundshell, the carols are programmed by the church groups who will bring their own choir members to sing to the adoring masses.

The crowd at last years Christmas Carols in Bowen Supplied

There will also be carols sung by Kidz at the Beach and Merinda State School with more schools and youth groups coming on board.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket, a torch and their best Christmas outfits - the flashier the better Mrs Woodhouse said.

A free sausage sizzle in on offer, with soft drinks, water and hot drinks to be sold by the Rotary Club. An ice cream truck will also be at the event.

There will also be a visit from Santa, who will be making the trip from the North Pole to provide the children of Bowen with lollies on the night.

"Last year we went through more than 500 sausages if that's an indication of the turnout," Mrs Woodhouse said.

"It's a good night out and an event that I think everyone in the community can get involved with."

"There will be some classics sung and some more modern songs too, with a little for everyone.

"We love being able to continue to bring this event to Bowen every year."

The Bowen Carols will take place on December 7, from 6.30-830 at the Bowen Soundshell. Entry is free.

