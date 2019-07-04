Menu
DRY BEFORE JULY: While this photo may have lots of clouds in it, the Proserpine area saw little rain throughout June. Monique Preston
Weather: Average June winter in Proserpine

by Kat Donaghey
4th Jul 2019 8:57 AM
PROSERPINE experienced an average June as far as weather goes, with rainfall and temperatures almost on par with expected conditions for the month.

Despite a few very chilly nights in late June, the month has shaped up as fairly average, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

"There were four to five nights in the third week where it was quite cool and there were some quite cool mornings, but it's winter,” BoM's David Crock said.

"It was quite a typical winter pattern. It has been quite dry but equally it is the driest time of year.”

The month's lowest temperature was 4.3C during a spate of cold nights in the third week.

The mercury also peaked at 27C earlier that week.

June rainfall was low - with a total of 8.6mm for the month, an increase of less than 1mm on the same time last year.

Mr Crock said no temperature records were broken in June. The previous record for a hot June was set in 2002 when the mercury hit 32C.

Also in June 2002, a record rainfall of 79mm bucketed down in one day.

The lowest recorded daytime temperature was in 2007 - when the region shivered through its coldest day reaching a maximum of just 12.8C.

