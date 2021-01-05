Weather clears over course in time for stableford

Kelvin Stephens took out Saturday’s stableford event at the Proserpine Golf Club. Picture: Contributed

The rain held off for Saturday’s stableford event when 60 players took to the course.

The big winner on the day was Kelvin Stephens, who is having a great run at the moment, with 41 points and carded a three over 74.

Runner-up in the men’s competition was Scott Lee with 38 points, from Sam Deicke with 37 on a count back.

The lady’s winner was Sherri Meade with 35 points, from Penny Wardroper with 34 and Anna Winterbourn with 32 on a countback.

The placegetters were Aaron Watts, 37, Rob Stanley and Gary Scotford on 36, followed by Scott Grigg and Tony Sellwood on 35.

The pin shots went to Sam Deicke on two, Kelvin Stephens with nine, Elspeth Scotford on 10, Vic Feldman with 13 and Paul Nicol on 16.

Five shared the two-shot pool.

In Thursday’s competition, Scott Grigg took out division one with 41 points on a countback from Kelvin Stephens.

The Division 2 winner was Ross Hammond on 40 points, from Barry Shuwalow on 35.

The placegetters were Mick Ward, 39, Paul Douthwaite and Jim Cochrane, 38, Tony Sellwood and Kaylem Douthwaite, 36, and Geoff Harrison, 35.

The pin shots were taken out by Aaron Watts, Kelvin Stephens, Geoff Harrison and Steven Maguire, while four shared the two-shot comp.

The Christmas week competitions started with the December 24 stableford and some very high scores from Brian Smith and Jim Grace, both having 41 points to take out the Division 1 and 2 respectively.

Rob Stanley’s 39 took runner up in Division 1 while Sam Marschke on 40 took Division 2 runner-up.

The ‘Best of Three’ competition ran over Saturday, Sunday and Monday with Kelvin Stephens on a two day best of 76 points.

Saturday’s winners were Gary Willemsen from the Burleigh club on the Gold Coast with 34 points on a count back from John Dodds.

On Sunday, Scott Grigg took the honours with 37 points from Kelvin Stephens on 36.

On Monday, Kelvin Stephens shot 40 points, winning comprehensively from Tony Sellwood and Dan O’Donnell on 36.

Next Saturday will be the January monthly medal, weather permitting.