WEATHER: Cyclone Kimi watch declared to Bowen

TC Kimi intensifies to category 2 system as it moves south while a Cyclone Watch is declared to Bowen

Cyclone Kimi watch has been extended to Bowen with residents warned to consider what action they will need to take if the threat increases.

The tropical cyclone has intensified to a category two system as it bears down on the North Queensland coast.

TC Kimi’s current location is over waters east of Innisfail and is moving south south east at 15km per hour.

Bureau of Meteorology forecasters predicted the system would continue this movement through the night before slowing and stalling off the coast between Hinchinbrook Island and Townsville on Tuesday while beginning to weaken.

“However, considerable uncertainty remains with the future movement of the system, and a category two coastal crossing between Hinchinbrook Island and Townsville tonight or on Tuesday remains possible,” a warning issued from BOM read.

Wind gusts to 120km/h were likely about coastal and island communities between Innisfail and Ayr tonight and Tuesday.

“Gales may also extend southward to Bowen later on Tuesday depending on the movement of the cyclone,” the BOM warning read.

Heavy rainfall with the potential of flash flooding and major river flooding is expected to affect coastal and adjacent inland areas between Innisfail and Bowen tonight and on Tuesday and a flood watch is current for this area.