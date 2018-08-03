Weather gods smile on Whitsunday anglers

Reef

WOW! How good has that weather been?

Great to see so many boats getting out to the reef chasing a feed.

Prior to the full moon the fishing has been exceptional, loads of sport fish, Spanish mackerel, shark mackerel and GTs taking lures and live baits.

A few mack tuna also starting to get about and it shouldn't be too much longer before a few more longtail tuna are about (the tastier family member compared to the mack tuna).

Some good catches of red emperor and nannygai also reported although the moon didn't seem to slow down the bite a little. This weekend sees much smaller tides and, if the weather gods are kind, good fishing should continue.

Ash Matthews, Sea Fever Sportfishing

Islands

THE islands are fishing extremely well with Spanish mackerel still in awesome numbers.

Dolphin Point, Narra Inlet and Mackerel Bay being the most productive spots to try, with reports they even showed up in big numbers at pioneer rocks in huge numbers on the run in tide.

Brighton Robinson from Brisbane with his first ever Spanish mackerel. Caught at the reef on Tuesday with Sea Fever Sportfishing. Ash Matthews

Most anglers are catching them trolling ribbonfish and garfish with the ribbonfish doing most the damage.

Coral trout and sweetlip have still been getting caught but numbers are a bit down on normal. Jewfish are still around the islands with anglers reporting some great size fish around South Molle and out wide of Hayman Island in the deeper water.

Tuna have showed up but have been a little hard to get close to but have been large fish busting the surface feeding.

The whales are here now which means the cobia should be showing up very soon especially with this week's weather being awesome again.

We should see more and more cobia showing up very soon with only a few being caught so far.

Marlin and sailfish have also shown up over the last weekend.

Kurt Ashley caught this beautiful coral trout Thursday afternoon off hook island.

A couple of anglers have reported some fish around the 80kg.

The blue water is coming in and some great fish have been reported out wide of the islands with a few reports of yellow fin tuna and a wahoo over the last weekend.

Rockwalls

THE rockwalls have still been fishing well with plenty of herring around the Whisper Bay boat ramp and Abell Point Marina rockwalls.

Anglers have been reporting the golden trevally are still here and have been big.

Also, blue salmon, fingermark bream, queenfish and spotted mackerel have also been getting caught.

The best way to get onto these fish is to catch the live herring and use them as live baits otherwise anglers have been reporting a few fish getting caught using frozen prawns as a dead bait.

Rivers and creeks

THE Proserpine River has been crabbing well for winter with a fair few reports of anglers catching a feed of mud crabs.

Anglers fishing the river have reported good size grunter running in the river with the best reports coming from the mussel beds/rock bar just up from the boat ramp.

Brisbane boy Jason Faulkner boated this ripping red emperor at the reef on Wednesday with Sea Fever Sportfishing. Ash Matthews

Anglers have also been picking up a few king salmon while chasing grunter around the rock bar, also the shallower straights in the river seem to be the place to be if your chasing a salmon or barra with a live prawns or small mullet.

A few anglers flicking plastics up the top of the river have been catching barra with a lot of smaller fish being caught.

The coastal river have had plenty of flathead being caught in the smaller coastal rivers around Airlie Beach with Funnel Bay being the pick of the spots

Grant Spees, Whitsunday Fishing World

Dingo Beach/Hydeaway Bay

HOW nice has it been to enjoy a run of calm weather.

Anglers have been able to make it out to all their favourite fishing spots and some nice fish have been coming home as well.

Out around the outer islands we've been enjoying a nice bite from some big Spanish mackerel and the deeper reef and rubble patches out in the same areas have been producing some nice fish.

Grunter and jewfish have been the dominant bottom dwellers on this country.

The inshore reef fishing has been a little tougher with mostly only small fish on the chew.

Until the water temps start to rise a little I don't expect to see a lot of change with what's biting, so get out wide and target the deeper reefies or get stuck into the pelagics.

Mick Underwood, Reel Addiction Sport Fishing