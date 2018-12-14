Weather halts working bee

RIGHT TUNE: Wayne 'Huggie' Handley rings the bell during the recent Dick Todd Memorial Bowls Day at Proserpine Bowls Club.

BOWLS: Due to the wet weather on the weekend the Proserpine Bowls Club's working bee, board meeting and the presentation day were all cancelled.

But a few members turned up Saturday morning and a little bit of inside work got done.

Thanks to Huggie, Nathan and Alan who came in and inserted the new sheets into the honour boards which Martin Corr supplied once again.

Thanks Martin.

Obviously with the weather, some of the planned tasks were unable to be done.

Room came up well for the Orchid Society Christmas Dinner and Presentation.

There will be some extremely tired people tonight... many hours were put in to pulling this off with such aplomb.

Thanks goes to Maree, Barbara, Helen, Fran, Gail and Heather who put in most of the day. Mary and Alan put in quite a few hours this evening.

Orchid Society very impressed.

Thanks also to Joy Vitanza. She came as a guest, but also got stuck into the cleaning up.

With any luck and the weather clearing, hopefully, I think we will try again this Sunday for the board meeting and the presentation day. Will keep you posted.

The planned green renovation for this week and tomorrow morning has been postponed until the weather clears up a little bit. As soon as I work out when we can possibly do it again, with Rob from Proserpine Golf Club, I will get back to you all.