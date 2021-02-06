Weather man in dramatic scenes as body pulled from surf

A Queensland television weather man has been caught up in the recovery of a body on a Gold Coast beach.

A body, believed to be that of Broadbeach gym manager Jake Jacobs, has been found at Main Beach this evening.

Police and emergency services are on the scene.

Television weather presenter Luke Bradnam was on the beach when the body was discovered and with others helped bring it back to shore.

Mr Bradnam had just gone off air when a boogie boarder alerted him to a body in the water.

"I immediately stripped off and raced out with the boogie boarder to help out the person in trouble," he said.

Feared drowning victim Jake Jacobs.

"When we got closer, it became pretty evident that in fact there was a body floating in the water.

"The two of us were able to secure the body and start making our way back through a rip back into shore.

"Fortunately a clubbie and a lifesaver saw twe were in trouble and came and helped us."

Mr Jacobs, 32, was missing feared dead after a woman, 29, was found washed up on the beach after a late night swim turned tragic.

Weather presenter Luke Bradnam was on the beach when a body was found. Picture: 9NewsQueensland

The pair drowned after going into treacherous surf at Broadbeach on Thursday night.

Emergency services rushed to the beach after the woman was found unconscious on the sand, but she could not be revived.

Mr Jacobs' clothing was found on the beach, and a massive air and sea search was launched on Friday to find his body, with police grimly describing it as a 'recovery mission'.

Emergency workers on the beach after a body was found at Main Beach. Picture: Channel 9.

He moved to the Gold Coast from London several years ago and was managing Broadbeach gym My Fitness Club Broadbeach.

Late last month, Mr Jacobs took to Facebook to post photos visiting the Gold Coast Hinterland.

"Beautiful day strolling through the forest, admiring the beauty of nature," he wrote.

"Sitting mesmerised by the power and peacefulness of the falls. Sitting at the top of waterfalls, overlooking the forest, watching the sunset through The Valley. Followed by dinner with orange skies.

Gold Coast Council lifeguards have closed many beaches due to the dangerous surf.

Mr Jacobs family has been told of the tragedy while police are still seeking to inform the woman's next of kin.

Rick Brennan, founder of MyFitness Club at Broadbeach where Mr Jacobs worked, said it was a 'horrendous' tragedy.

"Jake had been our manager for the past couple of years and he was incredible," Mr Brennan said.

"He was a beacon of shining light for members and staff and the club's not going to be the same without him."

Beaches remain closed after two people drowned overnight at Kurrawa beach on the Gold Coast. Picture: Tertius Pickard

